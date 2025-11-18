Sameera Agro and Infra consolidated net profit declines 34.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.87% to Rs 59.35 croreNet profit of Sameera Agro and Infra declined 34.28% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.87% to Rs 59.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.3545.70 30 OPM %8.0910.15 -PBDT4.704.64 1 PBT3.384.63 -27 NP2.093.18 -34
