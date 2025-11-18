Globe Commercials consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 220.88 croreNet profit of Globe Commercials rose 63.04% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 220.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales220.88176.55 25 OPM %4.433.17 -PBDT9.795.60 75 PBT9.795.60 75 NP6.754.14 63
