Globe Commercials consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Globe Commercials consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 220.88 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 63.04% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 220.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales220.88176.55 25 OPM %4.433.17 -PBDT9.795.60 75 PBT9.795.60 75 NP6.754.14 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

