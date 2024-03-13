Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajnish Wellness Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd and SignatureGlobal India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2024.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd and SignatureGlobal India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2024.

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 13.17 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 46.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 19.90% to Rs 6.44. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Pesticides Ltd lost 14.96% to Rs 268.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92127 shares in the past one month.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd shed 13.75% to Rs 125.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66517 shares in the past one month.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd slipped 13.51% to Rs 1171.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55874 shares in the past one month.

