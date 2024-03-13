Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 60.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares
ITC Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Rites Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 60.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.59% to Rs.1,535.45. Volumes stood at 4.59 lakh shares in the last session.
ITC Ltd recorded volume of 886.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 146.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.423.90. Volumes stood at 348.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 41.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.1,142.00. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd notched up volume of 70.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.42% to Rs.592.85. Volumes stood at 15.84 lakh shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd registered volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26077 shares. The stock slipped 1.30% to Rs.4,093.50. Volumes stood at 46876 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal shares gain

Nifty breaches 22,000 level, broader mkt fall continues

NSE SME Sona Machinery drops on listing

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge lower

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon