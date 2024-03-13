Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 326.52 points or 4.73% at 6573.55 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 10.17%), Sobha Ltd (down 8.38%),Swan Energy Ltd (down 8.05%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 7.49%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.51%), DLF Ltd (down 3.31%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.78%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.63%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.05%).

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 705.52 or 0.96% at 72962.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.6 points or 1.18% at 22073.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1667.75 points or 3.89% at 41163.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 424.58 points or 3.19% at 12869.01.

On BSE,400 shares were trading in green, 3460 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.

