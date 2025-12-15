Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crest Ventures announces joint development project in Chembur, Mumbai

Crest Ventures announces joint development project in Chembur, Mumbai

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Crest Urban Living (formerly known as Escort Developers) (CULPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Crest Ventures, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Vensco Projects LLP for the development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur.

The project, spread across approximately 11,000 sq. m., is positioned to be one of the largest single-parcel development projects in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Chembur, Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

