Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soars 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soars 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1158.7, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.17% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.47% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1158.7, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 26010.15. The Sensex is at 85166.94, down 0.12%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 0.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54490.8, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1160.4, up 0.37% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 4.17% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.47% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 90.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.3%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.3%, gains for fifth straight session

British Pound net speculative shorts at three and half year high

British Pound net speculative shorts at three and half year high

Euro speculative net longs rebound from 6-month low

Euro speculative net longs rebound from 6-month low

Tech Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary in Zambia

Tech Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary in Zambia

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 41 cr from Central Railway

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 41 cr from Central Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon