Vedanta Ltd soars 0.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd soars 0.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 546, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 546, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 26010.15. The Sensex is at 85166.94, down 0.12%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 4.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10536.45, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 546.75, up 0.19% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 6.34% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

