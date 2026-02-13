Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 23.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.83% to Rs 35.26 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 23.28% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.83% to Rs 35.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.2643.9858.5654.6816.6120.2115.0619.1411.0414.39

