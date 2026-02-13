K C P consolidated net profit declines 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 614.37 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 3.19% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 614.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 600.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.614.37600.675.158.1248.8455.6829.6934.1715.4916.00

