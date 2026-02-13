Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K C P consolidated net profit declines 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 614.37 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 3.19% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 614.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 600.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales614.37600.67 2 OPM %5.158.12 -PBDT48.8455.68 -12 PBT29.6934.17 -13 NP15.4916.00 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

