Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 43.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 43.37% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 42.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.2146.7715.7321.516.229.554.998.683.466.11

