Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 43.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 42.21 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India declined 43.37% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 42.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.2146.77 -10 OPM %15.7321.51 -PBDT6.229.55 -35 PBT4.998.68 -43 NP3.466.11 -43
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:36 PM IST