Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.50% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.172.80 -23 OPM %45.6237.14 -PBDT0.560.52 8 PBT0.070.04 75 NP0.050.04 25
