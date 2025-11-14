Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 115.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.38% to Rs 82.74 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 115.50% to Rs 15.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.38% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales82.7452.24 58 OPM %26.6720.46 -PBDT22.1810.77 106 PBT21.099.75 116 NP15.717.29 116
