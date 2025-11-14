KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 885.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.70% to Rs 7.25 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 885.71% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.70% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.2513.11 -45 OPM %-65.52-0.46 -PBDT0.610.70 -13 PBT0.030.10 -70 NP0.690.07 886
