CRISIL assigns 'A+' rating to credit facilities of Share India Securities

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Share India Securities said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL A+/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings to the bank loan facilities of the company.
CRISIL Ratings stated that the ratings reflect the comfortable capital position of the Share India group, the extensive experience of the promoters in the capital market business, which has supported the groups market position, and its sound risk management practices.
These strengths are partially offset by limited diversity in earnings with high dependence on proprietary trading income and vulnerability to regulatory changes and volatility inherent in the capital market business.
Share India Securities provides a wide array of financial services such as stock broking, commodity broking, mutual fund distribution, currency derivatives broking, portfolio management and research analysis to its retail and institutional clients.
The scrip had gained 0.04% to end at Rs 1540 on the BSE today.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

