Sensex soars 1,619 pts; Nifty ends above 23,250; Wipro jumps over 5%

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was surged 1,618.85 points or 2.16% to 76,693.36. The Nifty 50 index jumped 468.75 points or 2.05% to 23,290.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 2.18%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,895 shares rose and 966 shares fell. A total of 91 shares were unchanged.

RBI Monetary Policy Outcome:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

RBI's MPC at its meeting today, 7 June 2024, decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.50%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%.

The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.

These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

The projected real GDP growth for 2024-25 has been revised upward to 7.2%. The quarterly breakdown is as follows: Q1 at 7.3%, Q2 at 7.2%, Q3 at 7.3%, and Q4 at 7.2%. This represents a slight improvement from the previous estimate, where the GDP growth was projected at 7%, with Q1 at 7.1%, Q2 at 6.9%, Q3 at 7%, and Q4 also at 7%. The risks associated with this projection are considered evenly balanced.

The projected CPI inflation for 2024-25 remains unchanged at 4.5%. The quarterly breakdown is as follows: Q1 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6%, and Q4 at 4.5%. This is consistent with the previous meeting's projection, where CPI inflation for the same period was also estimated at 4.5%, with Q1 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6%, and Q4 at 4.5%.

The minutes of the MPCs meeting will be published on 21 June 2024. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during August 6 to 8, 2024.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index surged 3.18% to 35,105.90. The index rallied 8.63% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Wipro (up 5.03%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.73%), Persistent Systems (up 4.44%), Coforge (up 4.3%), Infosys (up 4.28%), LTIMindtree (up 3.78%), HCL Technologies (up 2.53%), L&T Technology Services (up 2.51%), Mphasis (up 1.71%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.57%) advanced.

Wipro soared 5.03% after the IT giant received order by a leading US communication service provider for $500 million.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.91% after the company has received letter of intent (LoI) from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata (SMPK) for operation and maintenance of container terminal at Kolkata.

Bajaj Finance jumped 3.86% after the NBFCs board approved the offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares of a wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore through initial public offer (IPO).

Tata Chemicals shed 0.67%. The Chester Crown Court, United Kingdom (UK), ordered a fine of GBP 11,00,000 on Tata Chemicals Europe, companys subsidiary in UK, for safety incident which occurred in 2016.

Dixon Technologies (India) gained 2.31% after the company entered into a term sheet with HKC Corporation to form a joint venture (JV), subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals and signing of definitive agreements.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) advanced 1.56% after the civil construction firm received letter of award (LoA) from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for Rs 495.14 crore.

Mastek rallied 7.83% after the companys cloud-native platform, icxPro platform partnered with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to boost CX (Customer Experience) management for different sectors.

RITES rose 0.70%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Tata Steel for Loco Hiring along with operation and maintenance.

Global Markets:

European market declined while Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as traders refrained from big bets until key economic data is released. Two important reports are on the docket:

The US nonfarm payrolls report, a crucial indicator of the health of the American economy, will be released later today. Investors are watching this data closely to gauge its impact on global markets.

Chinese trade data, also due later today, is being monitored by Asian markets. Concerns exist that excess capacity in China's manufacturing sector could lead to tariffs being imposed on Chinese exports by its trade partners.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly lower on Thursday, giving back some of their gains from the previous session's record highs. This came ahead of a key labor market report due Friday. Technology stocks, particularly Nvidia, led the decline.

