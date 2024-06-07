G R Infra arm gets appointed date for Rs 1,227-cr project in UP

G R Devinagar Kasganj Highway, a wholly owned subsidiary of G R Infraprojects received a letter dated 6 June 2024 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declaring appointed date for the project worth Rs 1,226.87 crore.

The time period for executing the project is 730 days from the appointed date and the operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date. The cost of the project is Rs 1,226.87 crore.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.93% to Rs 553.09 crore on marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,485.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.01% to end at Rs 1,540.95 on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The scope of the project includes four laning of NH 530B from Devinagar Bypass to Kasganj Bypass in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) mode.