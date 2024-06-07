JBM Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2024.

JBM Auto Ltd crashed 5.01% to Rs 2040.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33900 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 10.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd lost 4.95% to Rs 18.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 128.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 329.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd plummeted 3.77% to Rs 1465.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70647 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd shed 2.73% to Rs 831.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8344 shares in the past one month.

