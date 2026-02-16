Crisil jumps after Q4 PAT rises 7.5% YoY

Crisil rose 4.33% to Rs 4634.70 after the company's consolidated total income for Q4 2025, rose 17.5% to Rs 1,108.7 crore, compared with Rs 943.2 crore in Q4 2024.

On a consolidated basis, the company's income from operations for Q4 2025 was up 18.5% to Rs 1,081.6 crore, compared with Rs 912.9 crore in Q4 2024. Profit before tax for Q4 2025 was up 10.9% to Rs 326.5 crore, compared with Rs 294.5 crore in Q4 2024. Profit after tax was up 7.5% to Rs 241.5 crore, compared with Rs 224.7 crore in Q4 2024.

Crisil's consolidated income from operations in FY 2025, was up 11.9% to Rs 3,649 crore, compared with Rs 3,259.8 crore in FY 2024. Consolidated total income, rose 12.1% to Rs 3,755.6 crore, compared with Rs 3,349.4 crore in FY 2024. Profit before tax was up 12.4% to Rs 1,041 crore, compared with Rs 926.5 crore in FY 2024. Profit after tax was up 12% to Rs 766 crore, compared with Rs 684.1 crore in FY 2024.

The above results include impact of new labour codes of Rs 16.8 crore for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2025.

Crisil Ratings maintained its leadership in corporate bond ratings. Its revenue grew 14.3% on year in Q4 2025, and 15.7% in FY 2025.

Overall, the Ratings segment revenue grew 14.4% in Q4 2025 and 18.4% in FY 2025.

The research, analytics and solutions segment revenue grew 20.1% in Q4 2025 and 9.4% in FY 2025.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per share (of Re 1 face value), taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 61 per share.

Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, Crisil, "We saw strong revenue and EBITA growth compared with last year, driven by consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across our businesses. While a dynamic macroeconomic backdrop persists, we are committed to delivering sustainable growth through continuous investments in creating new products and solutions, expanding our client footprint, and developing future-ready talent. We focus on creating domain-led GenAI solutions that drive competitiveness by enhancing client experiences and insights and augmenting operational efficiencies. Notably, Crisil is marching towards its 40th year of making markets function better, driven by deep institutional intelligence and rich experience honed by economic cycles, reforms and shocks, and as a steadfast ally in the Viksit Bharat quest."

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global. Founded in 1987 as Indias first credit rating agency, its services spans across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ. Crisils global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

