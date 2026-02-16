Indus Towers Ltd Surges 0.57%

Indus Towers Ltd has added 8.14% over last one month compared to 11.13% fall in BSE Teck index and 1.3% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd gained 0.57% today to trade at Rs 469.15. The BSE Teck index is up 0.3% to quote at 16639.71. The index is down 11.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd increased 0.49% and HCL Technologies Ltd added 0.45% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 11.85 % over last one year compared to the 8.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 8.14% over last one month compared to 11.13% fall in BSE Teck index and 1.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6256 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 475 on 12 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.6 on 03 Sep 2025.

