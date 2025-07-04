Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Market trade lower; European mrkt decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded with small cuts in afternoon trade as investors booked profits. Investors are awaiting cues from the Q1 FY26 earnings season. The Nifty slipped below the 25,400 level.

Metal, auto and private bank shares declined while pharma, IT and oil & gas stocks advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 107.34 points or 0.13% to 83,125.33. The Nifty 50 index fell 38.70 points or 0.15% to 25,365.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,933 shares rose and 1,985 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

 

Gainers & Losers:

Bajaj Finance (up 1.30%), Wipro (up 1.03%), Tech Mahindra (up 1%), Hero Motocorp (up 0.97%) and Infosys (up 0.88%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Bajaj Finance (BFL) added 1.30% after the companys deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024.

Trent (down 10.94%), Tata Steel (down 1.93%), Eicher Motors (down 1.37%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.29%) and Indusind Bank (down 1.06%) were the major Nifty50 losers

Stocks in Spotlight:

UCO Bank rose 0.34%. The bank reported a 16.58% rise in total advances to Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 1.93 lakh crore recorded as of 30 June 2024.

Punjab & Sind Bank shed 0.09%. The company said that its total business jumped 10.94% to Rs 2,31,129 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,08,331 crore as of 30 June 2024. As of 30 June 2025, total deposits increased by 8.78% year-on-year to Rs 1,31,183 crore, compared to Rs 1,20,593 crore as of 30 June 2024.

S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.96%. The company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Zinka Logistics Solutions rose 1.10% after the company announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a prepaid payment instruments (PPI) license to TZF Logistics Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.61% after the banks gross advances increased 20% to to Rs 10,846 crore in Q1 FY26, as compared to Rs 9,037 crore posted in Q1 FY25. The banks total deposits grew by 39% YoY and 7% QoQ to Rs 11,312 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) rose 0.74%. The company said that its total deposits jumped 31.3% to Rs 1,27,700 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared with Rs 97,290 crore as of 30 June 2024. The bank's total deposits increased by 2.8% compared with Rs 1,24,269 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Global Markets:

European markets declined as manufacturing orders in Germany tumbled 1.4% month on month in May, statistics office Destatis said Friday, orders were up 5.3% year on year. The monthly fall was primarily due to a 17.7% drop in computer, electronic and optical products, an area that received several big orders in April.

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street, where investors cheered a surprisingly upbeat U.S. jobs report that soothed fears of an economic cooldown.

Overnight, U.S. indices were all green. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.77%. The S&P 500 rose 0.83%, and the Nasdaq led the pack with a 1.02% gain. U.S. market is closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 147,000 in June, above expectations and revised upward from 144,000 in May. The unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.1%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.2% month-over-month, indicating limited wage-driven inflation. Initial jobless claims also fell to a six-week low.

In corporate developments, shares of Tripadvisor rose following reports that activist investor Starboard Value has acquired a stake exceeding 9% in the company. Datadog shares also advanced after it was announced the company will be added to the S&P 500 index.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

