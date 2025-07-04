Friday, July 04, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 225.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 137.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 July 2025.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 225.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 137.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.33% to Rs.347.25. Volumes stood at 73431 shares in the last session.

 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 56.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.85% to Rs.1,256.10. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 63.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.99% to Rs.1,327.80. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.87% to Rs.1,169.10. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd registered volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.768.70. Volumes stood at 46599 shares in the last session.

