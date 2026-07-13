Crizac announces strategic partnership ETS

To expand access to authorised TOEFL? and GRE? preparation resources across India

ETS, the organisation behind the globally recognised TOEFL and GRE tests, has announced a strategic partnership with Crizac to expand access to authorised TOEFL and GRE preparation resources for more than one lakh study abroad aspirants across India.

By bringing together ETS' globally trusted expertise in educational assessment and Crizac's extensive student network, the collaboration aims to make official preparation resources more accessible, enabling students to prepare with greater confidence for admissions to universities across leading global study destinations.

Through Crizac's study abroad network, aspiring students will gain access to official TOEFL and GRE preparation resources designed to help them prepare more effectively for university admissions. The initiative combines ETS' globally recognised assessment expertise with Crizac's personalised counselling support, making high-quality preparation more accessible while helping students navigate a critical stage of their international education journey. Leveraging Crizac's extensive global ecosystem of more than 14,000+ student recruitment partners recruiting students from 85+ countries, relationships with over 500+ universities in 14+ countries, and support for approximately 4,00,000 student applications annually, the collaboration is well positioned to significantly expand access to official ETS preparation resources for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad.

As part of its continued investment in India, ETS plans to expand its network of official TOEFL and GRE test centres from more than 65 today to 100 over the next year, strengthening access to its globally recognised assessments nationwide.

Complementing this expansion, ETS will further strengthen its presence in Eastern India, where it currently operates two authorised test centres in Kolkata and plans to establish a third centre in collaboration with Crizac in 2027.