Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has secured a top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for its outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. Crompton worldwide, places in the 94th percentile globally and secures the 7th position among its peers in the DHP Household Durables sector. This rating further underlines Crompton's dedication to sustainable practices and its position as a leader in the industry.