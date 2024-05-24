N G Industries standalone net profit rises 68.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 4.07 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 39.54% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of N G Industries rose 68.70% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.