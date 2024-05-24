Business Standard
Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 7.56% to Rs 1.10 crore
Net Loss of Mukesh Babu Financial Services reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.56% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.94% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.80% to Rs 6.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.101.19 -8 6.798.26 -18 OPM %-98.18-11.76 -141.2497.34 - PBDT-1.53-0.56 -173 8.246.99 18 PBT-1.58-0.60 -163 8.086.80 19 NP-1.37-0.69 -99 5.894.87 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

