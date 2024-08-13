Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 54.93 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.9350.073.733.261.561.321.220.970.910.65