Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 54.93 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.9350.07 10 OPM %3.733.26 -PBDT1.561.32 18 PBT1.220.97 26 NP0.910.65 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content