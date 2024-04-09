Cupid hits the roof after stellar Q4 performance; EBITDA margin at 49.13%

Cupid was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 134.00 has reported a net profit of Rs 23.57 crore in Q4 FY24, which is significantly higher as compared with a PAT of Rs 9.28 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations rose by 52% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 62.89 crore in the fourth quarter.

EBITDA in Q4 FY24 was Rs 30.90 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with the figure of Rs 10.60 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin was 49.13% in Q4 FY24 was 25.54% in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 was Rs 32.20 crore, up by 188% from Rs 11.19 crore in Q4 FY23.

Cupids net profit has risen by 25.16% to Rs 39.38 crore on a 7.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 171.08 crore in FY24 as compared with FY23.

The company stated that it continues to remain debt free with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 173.58 crore.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, managing director, Cupid, said: Building on this momentum, Cupid Limited is embarking on an exciting expansion journey. We are extending our global footprint, entering new geographies both internationally and within India.

A recent addition to our growth strategy are our new product lines: IVD Kits and Deodorants, where we are enhancing our B2C presence through a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategies.

Our expansion is further supported by strategic partnerships with marketing and distribution allies worldwide, streamlining our reach and engagement with diverse markets."

"The acquisition of land for our new plant marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cupid Limited. With full-fledged construction commencing this quarter, we anticipate the start of production in the new facility within the next 16 months," Cupid said in a statement.

Cupid is India's premier manufacturer of male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, and IVD kits. The company boasts a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms, 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly and 20 million IVD Test Kits annually.

