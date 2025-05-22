Cupid standalone net profit declines 51.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 56.48 croreNet profit of Cupid declined 51.31% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 56.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.71% to Rs 40.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 183.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.4862.90 -10 183.52171.09 7 OPM %32.0153.86 -33.4733.50 - PBDT17.3032.94 -47 59.3855.50 7 PBT16.0432.20 -50 54.9052.57 4 NP11.5523.72 -51 40.9339.85 3
