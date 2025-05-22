Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 129.48 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific declined 6.67% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 129.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.75% to Rs 26.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 438.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 395.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales129.48115.71 12 438.49395.98 11 OPM %12.8015.78 -11.9911.79 - PBDT18.7219.08 -2 58.8748.00 23 PBT14.0214.62 -4 40.3931.55 28 NP8.679.29 -7 26.8023.56 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content