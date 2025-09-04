Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid welcomes latest GST reforms

Cupid welcomes latest GST reforms

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Expects to benefit from lower input costs and improved product accessibility

Cupid today welcomed the landmark recommendations of the 56th GST Council meeting, which announced sweeping reductions in Goods & Services Tax (GST) rates across a wide range of essential and consumer-focused products, effective 22 September 2025.

The Council's decisions, including reducing GST on key FMCG categories such as dairy products, chocolates, confectionery, juices, shampoos, soaps, hair oil, toothpaste, biscuits, and packaged foods, will significantly enhance affordability for the Indian consumer and accelerate the nation's consumption growth story.

As Cupid is actively expanding its presence in the FMCG sector alongside its Diagnostic Kits offerings, these reforms will lower input costs, improve product accessibility, and catalyze volume growth.

 

Cupid's Hair and Body Oils, Face Wash, and IVD Diagnostic Kits will directly benefit from the GST rate reduction. This will also indirectly support the growth of Cupid's wider FMCG portfolio in India, leading to stronger consumer offtake across its entire basket of products.

The GST changes reinforce the company's strategic roadmap of expanding into Pan-India retail markets, building a strong consumer brand, and capturing share in high-growth categories.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

