Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the successful deployment of Rev-AI, its AI-driven demand forecasting and dynamic pricing platform for car rentals, by Payless Costa Rica.

A Payless franchise since 2015, Payless Costa Rica has grown from 40 cars in 2003 to a fleet of over 500 vehicles today. With booking volumes increasingly driven by brokers (OTAs) and competition intensifying after post-pandemic fleet expansions, the operator required a more agile and automated approach to pricing.

By adopting Rev-AI by RateGain, Payless Costa Rica transformed its revenue management operations, automating daily rate updates, gaining forward-looking demand visibility, and applying location based pricing to improve fleet allocation.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon