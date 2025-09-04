Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

Tata Elxsi and Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the launch of Subscription Hub, a unified platform that redefines how media and telecom operators offer, manage and monetize subscription offerings to their customers.
To address the challenges of fragmented subscription ecosystems and enable the full potential of unified digital experiences, Tata Elxsi and Evergent have partnered to deliver a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy solution: the Subscription Hub.
The Subscription Hub is a transformative platform that enables telecom and media operators, along with service aggregators, to evolve into holistic digital lifestyle providers. The Telecom and Media service providers can unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer loyalty, and differentiate their brand in a competitive market by aggregating diverse subscription services ranging from entertainment, gaming, productivity to education and financial toolsinto a unified & user-friendly experience.
The Subscription Hub's cloud-native, API-first architecture ensures compatibility with emerging technologies and changing market requirements. The platform supports flexible deployment options including SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premises configurations to meet diverse operator requirements and data sovereignty needs. Advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities provide operators with real-time insights into subscription metrics, customer lifetime value analysis, churn prediction modeling, and revenue optimization recommendations, enabling data-driven decision making and continuous service improvement.
