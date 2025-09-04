Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Tata Elxsi and Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the launch of Subscription Hub, a unified platform that redefines how media and telecom operators offer, manage and monetize subscription offerings to their customers.

To address the challenges of fragmented subscription ecosystems and enable the full potential of unified digital experiences, Tata Elxsi and Evergent have partnered to deliver a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy solution: the Subscription Hub.

The Subscription Hub is a transformative platform that enables telecom and media operators, along with service aggregators, to evolve into holistic digital lifestyle providers. The Telecom and Media service providers can unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer loyalty, and differentiate their brand in a competitive market by aggregating diverse subscription services ranging from entertainment, gaming, productivity to education and financial toolsinto a unified & user-friendly experience.

 

The Subscription Hub's cloud-native, API-first architecture ensures compatibility with emerging technologies and changing market requirements. The platform supports flexible deployment options including SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premises configurations to meet diverse operator requirements and data sovereignty needs. Advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities provide operators with real-time insights into subscription metrics, customer lifetime value analysis, churn prediction modeling, and revenue optimization recommendations, enabling data-driven decision making and continuous service improvement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon