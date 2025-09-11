Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 38.15 lakh crore as on September 5, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell 0.5% on the week to Rs 49.13 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 8.8% on a year ago basis compared to 5.6% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation gained 2.4% so far while the reserve money has added 1.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Outward Foreign Direct Investment slips 38% on year in Aug-25

Outward Foreign Direct Investment slips 38% on year in Aug-25

ACME solar gains after arm secures Rs 3,892-cr SBI funding for FDRE project in Rajasthan

ACME solar gains after arm secures Rs 3,892-cr SBI funding for FDRE project in Rajasthan

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Yen steadies near 147.46 as eyes turn to US inflation

Yen steadies near 147.46 as eyes turn to US inflation

CarTrade Tech drops about 15% in two days

CarTrade Tech drops about 15% in two days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon