Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) rose 1.24% to Rs 1275.95 after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,720 crore.

The company has secured significant new orders across its core business segments in both domestic and international markets. In the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, it has bagged projects in India as well as overseas, reinforcing its presence in the global power infrastructure space.

Additionally, in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business, the company has received notable orders within India, further strengthening its position in the industrial and commercial construction sector.

 

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are delighted with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F business. It includes significant orders in the domestic T&D market, which expands our presence in the India T&D business. We are also enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth.

Kalpataru Projects International is a Leading Global Engineering and Construction Company, listed in India, with a diversified portfolio of projects across the world.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.1% to Rs 213.62 crore on 34.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,171.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen steadies near 147.46 as eyes turn to US inflation

Yen steadies near 147.46 as eyes turn to US inflation

CarTrade Tech drops about 15% in two days

CarTrade Tech drops about 15% in two days

Biocon inaugurates first U.S. manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Biocon inaugurates first U.S. manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Tega and Apollo Funds consortium to acquire Molycop

Tega and Apollo Funds consortium to acquire Molycop

Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon