Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC to invest Rs 1,200 crore in subsidiary for PTC Energy acquisition

ONGC to invest Rs 1,200 crore in subsidiary for PTC Energy acquisition

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has announced an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, ONGC Green (OGL) by subscribing to a rights issue of equity shares.

The proceeds from the rights issue will be used to fund the acquisition of PTC Energy, it added.

On 13 September 2024, ONGC entered into a share purchase agreement with PTC India to acquire a 100% stake in PEL, which operates 288.8 MW of wind power projects across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Additionally, the companys board has approved the provision of a replacement corporate guarantee of Rs 75 crore on behalf of OGL for the PTC Energy acquisition.

 

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of December 2024.

Also Read

bond markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty below 22,600; Auto drives, IT drags; Rupee tops 87/$ mark

Sajjan Jindal JSW Group

JSW Group to invest in cement, renewable & thermal power sectors in Assam

Australia vs South Africa live score updates

AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life in 1984 riots case: Timeline of events

insolvency

Centre considers to revamp bankruptcy laws amid low recovery rates

The companys standalone net profit fell 16.7% to Rs 8,239.92 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 9,891.71 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 3.08% YoY to Rs 33,716.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation shed 0.43% to Rs 233.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore across multiple projects in Assam

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore across multiple projects in Assam

Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam over next 5 years

Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam over next 5 years

Barometers trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares jump

Barometers trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon