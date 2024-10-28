Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient acquires 27% stake in Azimuth for strengthening semiconductor capabilities

Cyient acquires 27% stake in Azimuth for strengthening semiconductor capabilities

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Cyient said that it has acquired 27.3% stake in Azimuth AI for building application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips and for strengthening semiconductor capabilities.

Azimuth AI is a fabless custom ASIC company known for its expertise in intelligent energy and power solutions.

Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice-chairman & managing director of Cyient, said: In July this year, we announced the strategic expansion of our Semiconductor business with the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary.

Investing in Azimuth AI strengthens our focus on building cutting-edge ASIC chips designed and developed in India for the world. It further enhances our capabilities in this critical space while reinforcing our commitment to next-gen power and energy solutions.

 

Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).

The scrip shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 1783.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

Afcons Infra IPO Day 2: Subscription lags at 0.19x, GMP holds at 5%; bid?

critical minerals

India remains highly dependent on imports of critical minerals, says report

US flag, US, united states

Trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on US election outcome

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,050 pts to 80,450; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, auto gain

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Inox Wind shares gain 7% after swinging into Rs 90-cr profit in Q2FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon