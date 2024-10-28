Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2024.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2024.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd soared 13.50% to Rs 882.85 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6210 shares in the past one month.

 

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd surged 13.43% to Rs 676. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2202 shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd spiked 10.79% to Rs 425.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3153 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd exploded 10.42% to Rs 724.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12548 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd jumped 9.85% to Rs 655. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14009 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

Afcons Infra IPO Day 2: Subscription lags at 0.19x, GMP holds at 5%; bid?

critical minerals

India remains highly dependent on imports of critical minerals, says report

US flag, US, united states

Trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on US election outcome

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,050 pts to 80,450; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, auto gain

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Inox Wind shares gain 7% after swinging into Rs 90-cr profit in Q2FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon