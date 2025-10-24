Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyient DLM appoints R M Subramanian as CFO

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Cyient DLM said that its board has approved the appointment of R M Subramanian as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 24 October 2025.

R M Subramanian brings over 25 years of experience across EMS, energy, manufacturing, and consulting sectors. He has led finance and commercial functions, most recently as Group CFO at Avalon Technologies, overseeing corporate finance, reporting, taxation, and secretarial functions. Earlier roles include Sanmar Group, Cairn India, and Essar Oil. He is an IIM Bangalore alumnus and a BITS Pilani graduate.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

 

Cyient DLM reported a 108.09% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.15 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 15.45 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 20.23% YoY to Rs 310.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Cyient DLM shed 0.03% to Rs 452.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

