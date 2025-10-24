Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee derivatives market turnover value clocks Rs 58 lakh crore in H1 of 2025

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that the Rupee Derivatives market has displayed a steady upward trend since 2019. With just 7,213 transactions worth Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2019, the segment grew to record 1.35 lakh transactions with a value of Rs 83 lakh crore in 2024. The momentum persisted in H1 of 2025, with transactions volume of 73,225 and value of Rs 58 lakh crore.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

