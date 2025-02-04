Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM upgrades infrastructure at Govt. schools in Mysuru

Cyient DLM upgrades infrastructure at Govt. schools in Mysuru

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Under its CSR initiative

Cyient DLM as part of its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), continues to make significant strides in improving education and supporting community development in India. In its latest initiative, the company helped improve student well-being by upgrading the sanitation facilities and safeguarding the school buildings' by providing rooftop waterproofing solutions at their adopted Government Higher Primary Schools in Mysuru's Bastipura and Kumbarakoppal areas.

The newly upgraded facilities were officially inaugurated at a ceremony attended by the senior leadership from Cyient DLM and Cyient. The event highlighted the company's dedication to driving positive social change in the regions surrounding its operations. The leadership team, including Suchitra Royroth, Head of Business Excellence at Cyient DLM, Krishna Deevi, Head of CSR at Cyient, and Neeraja Polisetty, Head of HR at Cyient DLM, engaged with the children and also witnessed the direct impact of the infrastructure upgrades will have on over 700 students in the area.

 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

