KEC International records PAT of Rs 130 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin at 7%

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

KEC International has reported 34% rise in net profit to Rs 130 crore on a 7% increase in revenues to Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 22% YoY to Rs 374 crore in the third quarter. EBITDA margin was 7% in Q3 FY25 as against 6.2% in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 160 crore, up by 32% from Rs 121 crore in Q3 FY24.

The companys has recorded an order intake of over Rs. 22,000 crore on YTD basis, which is a growth of more than 70% on YoY basis.

 

The YTD order book was at Rs 37,440 crore with L1-orders valued at over Rs. 4,000 crore.

Net debt, including acceptances, stood at Rs 5,574 crore as of 31 December 2024, a reduction of Rs 471 crore as compared with the debt levels as om 31 December 2023.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd., said: "We have delivered a good performance for the quarter, reflected in the significant growth in profitability, record order intake and a robust order book.

Despite challenges such as ongoing manpower shortages and geopolitical uncertainties, we achieved growth in our Revenues.

Our EBITDA margins improved by 80 basis points, rising to 7.0% in Q3 FY25 compared to 6.2% in Q3 FY24. The outlook in all our major businesses remains optimistic.

With a solid and diversified order book + L1 of over Rs 41,000 crore, improved execution visibility, benign cost environment and a substantial tender pipeline, we are well positioned to deliver sustained growth in the coming quarters."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The scrip fell 1.87% to currently trade at Rs 780.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

