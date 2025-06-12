Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

To leverage Cyient's Analog Mixed Signal capabilities and MIPS Atlas CPU IP for motor control and data center power delivery

Cyient Semiconductors, a fast-growing custom silicon company based in Hyderabad, and MIPS, a global leader in RISC-V processor IP, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop domain-optimized ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) and ASSP (application-specific standard product) solutions that leverage the MIPS Atlas portfolio of advanced, efficient processor IP.

The partnership will focus on enabling real-time, safety-critical applications, power delivery, and compute efficiency in demanding platforms for automotive, industrial, and data center markets. Motor Control & Data Center Power Delivery are focal platforms to leverage Cyient's Analog Mixed Signal capabilities and MIPS Atlas CPU IP.

 

As compute systems scale from cloud to the edge, intelligent power delivery is emerging as a key enabler of performance and efficiency, said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. Our collaboration with MIPS allows us to bring together embedded intelligence and advanced power architectures in custom silicon platforms built on a scalable, open foundation. Together, we are designing tomorrow's semiconductors purpose-built for a more connected and power-efficient world.

Demand for software defined vehicles, data center infrastructure, and industrial automation is driving growth for custom silicon. Customers can build advanced, differentiated solutions that are easy to program using MIPS advanced processor IP, based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture, combined with Cyient intelligent power and mixed-signal design expertise.

Targeted applications include motor drive control, intelligent power management, power delivery management, and safety-critical applications, offered as ASSP or ASIC platforms. OEMs and system integrators will benefit from faster time-to-market, avoiding proprietary lock-ins, and optimized platform cost.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex tumbles over 781 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex tumbles over 781 pts; metal shares decline

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Happiest Minds appoints Anand Balakrishnan as chief financial officer

Happiest Minds appoints Anand Balakrishnan as chief financial officer

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ratnamani Metals at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ratnamani Metals at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon