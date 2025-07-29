D B Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.5, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.5% slide in NIFTY and a 23.33% fall in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.5, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24733.65. The Sensex is at 81039.68, up 0.18%.D B Corp Ltd has eased around 5.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1624.5, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59866 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content