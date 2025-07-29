Godrej Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1207.7, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.5% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1207.7, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24733.65. The Sensex is at 81039.68, up 0.18%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 2.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54732.95, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.17 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1207.3, down 0.8% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 16.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.5% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 93.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content