D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.02%, rises for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% fall in NIFTY and a 22.92% fall in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26192.75. The Sensex is at 85534.68, up 0.01%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1413.6, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63447 shares today, compared to the daily average of 69484 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 13.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
