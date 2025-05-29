Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
D & H India consolidated net profit rises 267.27% in the March 2025 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 267.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 28.09% to Rs 59.15 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 267.27% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.74% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 209.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.1546.18 28 209.13157.82 33 OPM %7.566.13 -6.946.02 - PBDT3.652.17 68 10.516.69 57 PBT2.921.54 90 7.564.61 64 NP2.020.55 267 5.152.70 91

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

