D & H India consolidated net profit rises 267.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.09% to Rs 59.15 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 267.27% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.74% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 209.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.1546.18 28 209.13157.82 33 OPM %7.566.13 -6.946.02 - PBDT3.652.17 68 10.516.69 57 PBT2.921.54 90 7.564.61 64 NP2.020.55 267 5.152.70 91
