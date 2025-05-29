Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 338.97 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 20.78% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 338.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.46% to Rs 95.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 1442.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1280.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales338.97381.60 -11 1442.901280.67 13 OPM %12.3210.98 -12.2111.67 - PBDT39.3842.05 -6 169.65143.28 18 PBT32.4736.17 -10 143.68121.93 18 NP22.7318.82 21 95.9585.32 12

FMCG stocks edge lower

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin drops after Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Rail rises after bagging wagon supply order from Ministry of Railways

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

