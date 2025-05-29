BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 722.77 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 10.35% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 722.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.17% to Rs 94.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 2815.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2129.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales722.77597.63 21 2815.142129.19 32 OPM %6.828.43 -7.278.99 - PBDT46.9444.99 4 182.69166.18 10 PBT34.9534.87 0 136.59130.19 5 NP25.4923.10 10 94.9790.30 5
