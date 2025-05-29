Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 93.43 points or 0.46% at 20318.46 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 5.55%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 4.45%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 2.66%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.4%),United Breweries Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.73%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 1.67%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 1.65%), Gopal Snacks Ltd (down 1.55%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (up 7.98%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (up 6.72%), and Dodla Dairy Ltd (up 5.02%) turned up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 176.88 or 0.34% at 52299.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 44.91 points or 0.29% at 15743.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.4 points or 0.01% at 24753.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 20.59 points or 0.03% at 81332.91.

On BSE,1881 shares were trading in green, 2011 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin drops after Q4 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 37.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Rail rises after bagging wagon supply order from Ministry of Railways

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 142.63% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

